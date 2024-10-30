Nashkake Ma’iiagan Indigo
It is with great sadness that the family of Ashley Mary Potson announces her passing on Sunday October 13, 2024, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Ashley was born on March 26, 1986, to Barbara Spencer and Robert Potson of Seine River First Nation.
She enjoyed beading, volleyball, being outdoors, ceremonies, hand drumming, listening to music and being around friends and family.
She leaves behind daughter Kaidance Potson; her mother Barbara Spencer; brothers and sisters Christopher Spencer, Curtis Johnson, Jonathan Potson (Tiffany), Stacy Kabatay (Anjenette), Nicholas Spencer, Roberta Smith (Brian), Melissa Potson (Kevin), Laura Spencer; and grandmother Agnes Spencer.
She also will be lovingly remembered by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family too numerous to name.
Ashley was predeceased by her dad Robert Potson; grandfather George Spencer; and close friend Eric Ottertail.
She will be remembered for her kind nature and genuine, caring and loving soul.
A traditional wake was held on Friday, October 25, 2024, at Seine River First Nation with funeral service on Saturday, October 26, 2024.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.