It is with sadness that the family of Arthur Miller announces his passing on July 12, 2023, after a long battle with diabetes. Arthur Edward Miller was born on June 23, 1942, to William and Florence Miller. He grew up on the family farm in Sifton and when it was time to build his own house, he moved less than a mile up the road where he and Isabel Jane spent most of their 58 years together. Most of his work life involved farming and logging but he also worked at Obee’s Freezer for 12 years; he was a licensed butter maker and cream tester – a job he loved.

In 1998 he and Isabel bought the Lawg Cabin Restaurant in Nestor Falls where he was known for his delicious cinnamon buns and strawberry-rhubarb crisp. They ran the restaurant until they retired back to the farm in Pattullo. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and especially blueberry picking. No one was allowed to leave the patch until all the buckets were full! If you are going to do it, do it right, was one of his philosophies. Another one being, if you couldn’t fix it or build it yourself, then you probably didn’t really need it. He was particular (okay fussy) about all the work that he did. He also enjoyed playing cards with extended family during evening and holiday visits. In his younger years he enjoyed hockey and baseball – especially pitching at the church picnics in North Branch; a little community church that he and his family attended faithfully until it closed.

He was predeceased by his parents William and Florence Miller; and his brother Charles Miller.

Art is survived by his wife Isabel; his children Brent (Barb), Marie Hughes (David); his grandchildren Tegan Godin (Mat), Ben Miller (Emily), Myan Miller (Mike Mennen), Savannah Hughes (Dylan Swire), Elyssa Hughes; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother George (Myrna). He leaves behind many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families.

A private family funeral will follow at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Dialysis Unit at LaVerendrye Hospital, Best for Kitty Animal Rescue Rainy River District, or to a charity of your choice c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.