Arthur Herbert Cross, 74, passed away Monday, May 5, 2025, at his residence, Rainycrest Home for the Aged. He was born September 21, 1950, in Fort Frances to the late Art and Corinne Cross. He lived all of his life in Fort Frances. Art joined Sea Cadets in the 60’s and achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He sailed on the H.M.C.S. Provider ship and was extremely proud of his adventures. He loved ships and talked about his military experiences to the nurses any chance he got.

He also loved to cook and took a course at the The Confederation College getting his certificate in the Food Preparation – General and Basic Program resulting in a short term position at La Place Rendezvous. His last job was driving cab until he retired due to health.

He often travelled to Oregon with his brother Bob to visit family relatives on his mothers side. There he became a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks football team, bringing back trinkets and t-shirts and watched as many games from here as he could.

He will be missed dearly by family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his only brother and sibling Robert Cross, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, followed by a lunch. Bishop Larry Robertson will be officiating with interment at a later date.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Anderson, Lanny Cross, Kevin Cross, Mike Cross, Tom Cross, Pat Cross, David Cross, Gordon Lampi and Mitchell Chaboyer.

Should family and friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to Rainycrest, The Funding Campaign for an MRI or a charity of their choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.