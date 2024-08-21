It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our Dad, Brother and Papa, Arthur Frank Berg on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the Rainy River Health Centre, in Rainy River, Ontario, with family by his side. He was born April 28, 1955, in Dryden, Ontario, to Patricia (nee Giles) and Kenneth Berg. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Sarah Berg, Katie (Tom) Seguin and Kelly Berg (Russ Wismer); and his grandchildren Madison, Aiden, Russell, London, Leah, Natalie, Jillian and his great-granddaughter Vera.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers Robert (Bob) (Charlotte), Arnold Rodney (Arnie) (Marge) and his many nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces.

Frank was predeceased by his parents Patricia and Ken; his brothers Kenneth (Joe), and James (Chipper); and his nephew Jordan Berg.

Frank who was known to many as “Big Frank” or “Swede,” was described by family and friends as a kind-hearted, easy-going guy who always had time to chat. He was a very proud Dad and Papa.

Frank was well known throughout the district for his work in building inspection and blue-print design, as he had worked in that capacity for the last 35 years. This career a provided a good outlet for both his creative flare, and sharp memory.

Most recently, some of his passions included his pets and photography. His photos of local scenery brought happiness to many. When we see a beautiful sunset, we will all think of Frank.

You will always be in our hearts Frank.

A Service of Remembrance will be held to celebrate Frank’s life on Saturday, August 24th, at the Rainy River Legion at 1:00 p.m. with a lunch to follow.

Any donations can be made to the Rainy River Health Centre, c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.

“A Dad holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever.”

“We will see you in the sunsets” and remember your smile.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.