The family of Annie Christina Armstrong (Bolen) wish to announce her peaceful passing on July 22, 2024, at Rainy River Long-Term Care with family at her bedside. Mom was born at home in Shenston Township on December 5, 1927, to parents Robert and Beatrice Bolen (Andrews). Left to cherish her memory are her children Lawrence (Anne-Marie), Denise (Ian) Johnson, Janet, Sandra (Bruce) Nielson, Mark (Kelly), Paul (Karen) and Craig.

She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and one sister-in-law, Valerie Bolen.

She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years Melvin Armstrong in 2021. She was also predeceased by her parents Robert and Beatrice and all of her siblings; sisters Maybelle, Isabelle and Kay, and brothers Norman, Clarence, William (Monica), Raymond, Allan, Frank, Donald (Stella) and Carl. She was also predeceased by grandson Robin Armstrong and his wife Jeannine and great-grandson Dominic Crane.

In her early days Mom helped out on the family farm and took on extra duties to support her ailing mother. She worked at Can Car in Fort William during World War II in 1944-1945. She was united in marriage to Melvin Armstrong on November 15, 1949, and together they raised their seven children starting in Stratton and briefly in Atikokan and then once again returning to Stratton. She spent her last seven-plus years in Rainy River Long-Term Care.

Mom was a fantastic cook and provided countless meals for the family over her lifetime. Mom also worked as a homemaker and did some babysitting as well.

Mom was a charter member of the Stratton CWL established in 1953 and later amalgamated with the Pinewood CWL. She was originally a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Stratton and then long time member of Our Lady of the Way Catholic Church in Pinewood. She was a member of the Stratton Curling Club for many years and participated in curling bonspiels in the area. Mom was a fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and was able to attend a game in the Skydome in Toronto.

Mom and Dad travelled a fair amount and went to both the east and west coasts of Canada and down to Las Vegas and to Branson.

Mom was a member of the exercise/coffee group at Stratton Seniors Centre for many years.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the staff at Rainy River Long-Term Care for your compassionate care.

A funeral mass took place at Our Lady of the Way Catholic Church, Pinewood, Ontario, Monday July 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.