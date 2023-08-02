It is with sad hearts the family announces the passing of Anne Longmuir, 93, of Fort Frances, Ont., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the La Verendrye Hospital.

Anne was born July 5, 1930 in Quaron, Ont., to Mike and Marie Polny. She was united in marriage to Ralph Longmuir on December 1, 1951. Anne was an avid gardener who made wonderful meals and preserves out of the fruits of her labor. Anne enjoyed time spent crafting which included crocheting, knitting and ceramics, to name a few.

Anne will be greatly missed by her son Duane and grandson Brent, all of Fort Frances; as well as numerous extended family members.