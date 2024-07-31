It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Andrea Marie Lee-Milionis on July 24, 2024, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre surrounded by all of her family. Andrea was born on June 20, 1979, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Janice and Terry Lee. She was raised in Stratton, Ontario, alongside her younger sister Angela. She attended Sturgeon Creek elementary and spent her secondary school years at Rainy River High School where she graduated with honours. It was during these years that Andrea discovered her many interests and pastimes. Following in the footsteps of her mom and dad she developed her love of curling where she had many successes and established lifelong friendships throughout the years. Andrea also excelled at playing on the high school basketball and soccer teams.

She enjoyed her summers playing softball and spending time at the family cabin at Taylor Bay on Lake of the Woods. Andrea also loved to travel and went on many trips with her family and friends over the years.

In 1998, Andrea moved to Thunder Bay and attended Confederation College and graduated with a Medical Radiology Technology Diploma. She worked at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and the Atikokan General hospital before she decided to return to school to attend Lakehead University to become a teacher where she found her true calling. Andrea began her teaching career in 2006 with the Lakehead District School Board at various schools with the most years spent at Gorham and Ware and Five Mile Public Schools as a Special Education Facilitator.

In 2008 Andrea met the love her of life, Taxios Milionis, and they were married in July 2010 in Thunder Bay where they continued to live and grow their family. Together they welcomed three children, Nicholas, Nolan, and Leah. Her beautiful family became her whole world and her love for them will continue to shine brightly in their lives. Andrea loved nothing more than watching her children participate and enjoy all of their various sports and activities. Together as a family many memories were made travelling, from Greece to Florida to camping trips in Northwestern Ontario.

Andrea is lovingly remembered by her husband of 14 years, Taxios; her children Nicholas, Nolan, and Leah; her parents Janice and Terry Lee; her sister and brother-in-law Angela Lee-Wiwcharyk and Adam Wiwcharyk; nephew and niece Bentlee and Aubrey Wiwcharyk; mother-in-law Pinelope Milionis; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Helen and Dennis Ralph; nephews Jason (Monique) and Christopher (Ellen). She will also be deeply missed by her Auntie Bev Drobot; Uncle Randy Drobot (Dee); Uncle David Drobot; and her cousins Cara Taschuk, Chad and Clint Jack and Ryan Drobot.

Andrea is predeceased by her grandparents Thelma and Leonard Lee, Elsie and Tom Drobot; and father-in-law Nick Milionis; Auntie Susan; and Uncle Mel Jack.

Andrea’s beautiful smile and her infectious laugh will always be remembered, and her kind and genuine nature had a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her hardworking, generous, humourous, and caring outlook on life was passed on to all that knew her which made her a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, niece, and friend.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Italian Cultural Centre at 132 Algoma St. S. at 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Words of Remembrance starting at 1:30 p.m.

Special thanks to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Dr. Olexiy Aseyev, NP Nora Hendren, RN’s Alicia Roy, Meaghan McIlwain, Jolene Lechkoon, Dr. Margaret Anthes, Dr. Matthew Holmes, Dr. Sanjay Azad, all the staff working at 1A Monday, July 22, and ICU staff, Dr. Sean Cunnigham, Dr. Bernadette Kovacs, and RN’s Evan, Kaitlyn and Victoria. Also, special thanks to Dr. Maria Valente, Tiana Veal and Adam Vinet for all the support and guidance during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations can be made to an educational savings account created for Andrea’s children Nic, Nolan and Leah. Donations will be accepted at any TD Bank Branch to the account number 6092-6525857 or can be received at the Celebration of Life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sargentandson.com.