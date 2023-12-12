The family of Almerinda “Queenie” Lesczynski (nee Sampaio), age 98, regret with great sadness the announcement of her death on December 5, 2023, at Rainycrest LTC. She was born in the parish of Santa Luzia in the city of Angra do Heroismo on the island of Teceira, Azores, Portugal, on November 19, 1925. She is survived by her son John Leschinski; grandsons John and Thomas; as well as her nephews Carlos, Luis, Mario; their sons; and niece Margarida Carvalho. Almerinda is predeceased by her husband John; parents Clement and Almerinda Sampaio (nee Cabral Da Silva); twin sister Aracy; and older sister Nair Carvalho (nee Sampaio).

She loved cooking and taking care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe and even more to Portugal and the Azores to visit her relatives. She liked the soap opera “The Young and The Restless” and was a member of their fan club. For a number of years she would travel to Los Angeles, California, to attend a “Breakfast with the Stars” of that series.

She worked housekeeping in La Verendrye Hospital from 1971 until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was devoted to Our Lady of Fatima, as well as St. Anthony. She volunteered at the Sister Kennedy Centre. Almerinda was a member of the Catholic Women’s League for 40 years.

A funeral mass with be held 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 15, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, Fort Frances. A luncheon will be held in the basement.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA, WSPA or animal shelter. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.