ALLAN ROY KENNETT

On March 8, 2023, Al sadly but peacefully passed away with family by his side.

He was born on September 19, 1943, to parents Frank and Tenie Kennett. Growing up in Burris, Al was a country boy.

Upon graduation from Fort High he was employed at C.I.B.C. He then spent the rest of his working years at the local paper mill. He retired from paper-making in 2000.

Al was a sports enthusiast and as a young man played hockey, baseball and golf. He enjoyed, and looked forward to annual hunting and fishing trips with the guys.