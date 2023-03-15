ALLAN ROY KENNETT

On March 8, 2023, Al sadly but peacefully passed away with family by his side.
He was born on September 19, 1943, to parents Frank and Tenie Kennett. Growing up in Burris, Al was a country boy.
Upon graduation from Fort High he was employed at C.I.B.C. He then spent the rest of his working years at the local paper mill. He retired from paper-making in 2000.
Al was a sports enthusiast and as a young man played hockey, baseball and golf. He enjoyed, and looked forward to annual hunting and fishing trips with the guys.
Al is survived by his wife Rochelle; son Brad (Kris) and their children Zakary, Tyric and Rowan; daughter Kelly and children Jordyn and Lucas and their father Scott. Also surviving are his sisters Dixie and Diane; sisters and brothers-in-law Cheryl Matus, Rick (Heather) Ricard, Rose (Tom) Kantos, Lorne (Maureen) Ricard, Julie (Stan) Tinkess; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Doreen and Guy Vos; father and mother-in-law Rick and Marvel Ricard.
No formal funeral service will be held. May he rest in peace.
If desired memorial donations in Al’s name may be made by cheque to Rainycrest Auxiliary, c/o Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.