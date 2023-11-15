ALLAN CLIFFORD HAW

September 29, 1934 – October 31, 2023

On October 31, 2023, we lost our dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, relative and friend. Dad passed away at Pinecrest Kenora Home for the Aged with his son Orval by his side at the age of 89. He was a man of many talents. As a young man he worked on the family farm and drove his father’s pulp wood truck. He worked at the Atikokan mines, Dryden Pulp & Paper Mill, Pearson Construction and retired from the City of Dryden as Mechanic at the age of 65. Following his retirement, he drove a mail truck from Dryden to Rainy River a few times a week well into his seventies (leaving at about 4:00 a.m. and getting home at about 8:00 p.m.).

Dad was working at the airport the day of the Dryden plane crash; he helped so many people that day and the days that followed. We were in awe of his kindness and resilience.

Dad married the love of his life, Opal Haney, on October 16, 1954. Together they raised us kids in Atikokan, North Branch, and settled in Wabigoon. He loved to bowl five pin and work in his garden, but his favourite thing was spending time with family.

Mom and Dad enjoyed trips to Nashville, Florida, Mahnomen, and the Wisconsin Dells, to name a few. One of Dad’s favourite things to do was to go to the Towers Restaurant for coffee and a chat with the other regulars.

Dad was a very nice kind man with an awesome sense of humour which shone through right to the end with his family and his Pinecrest family.

Dad’s greatest love was family. Oh, the memories he shared with us of growing up. We are forever grateful, as the memories will be passed down through the generations. The birth of his grandchildren and great grandchildren brought such joy to his life and he would brag about them to anyone who would listen.

Dad was so strong and such a fighter. He battled cancer and won! He survived multiple falls but they never kept him down for long. He never ceased to amaze us or his caregivers at Pinecrest.

Dad was predeceased by his parents Carman and Alma; his beloved wife Opal; son-in-law Don McIntosh; sisters-in-law Edith Haw, Marjorie Haw, and Esther Haw; brother-in-law Brian Bonot; as well as other family members.

In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations can be made in Allan’s memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 20 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto Ontario, M4R 1K8; Tamarack House, 984 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7B 7C7; or a charity of one’s choosing.

As per Dad’s wishes there will be no service. A private family interment will be held in North Branch in the summer of 2024.

Allan’s family kindly requests that all of his friends and relatives take a few minutes to honour his memory by visiting his tribute page at EthicalDeathCare.com. A photo-biography, as well as memories and stories published by those who knew him are available there.

ETHICAL DEATH CARE

Simple Cremation & Life Celebrations

204-421-5501 – EthicalDeathCare.com