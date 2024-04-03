Wabshkibinance – Makwa Ndodem

Allan Calder (aka Al Dog), Wabshkibinance, Makwa Ndodem, was born on March 30, 1954, to Doug and Dixie Calder. He died March 29, 2024, just one day short of his 70th birthday, in LaVerendrye Hospital with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. He grew up in Fort Frances, playing hockey for the East End teams as a goalie. Hockey stayed a constant throughout his life, he was the biggest fan of his grandchildren and youth hockey at arenas across the district and beyond.

He had many jobs throughout the years – he was a fishing and hunting guide, bush worker (logging, road building, and skidder operator), electrician, MNR Fire Fighter and truck driver. He was a legend, kind, funny, the best teacher and leader and was an inspiration to many. Almost anywhere you went with him, he knew someone and could talk and laugh with them. He was also known as the biggest teaser around!

He was very proud of his Calder family history, indigenous heritage and maintained strong traditional practices throughout his life.

He met Cecilia in 1981 and they joined their families together. He was a dedicated father and treasured every minute spent with his family.

He was predeceased by his father Doug; sisters-in-law Elaine and Sandy Calder, Josephine Potson; granddaughter Christal and grandson Marcus.

He is survived by children Jay (Sandy), Bob (Tanya), Chris (Shauna), Glenda, Mike (Carolyn), Paul (Belva), Sherry (Stephan), Jim Bob; and the loves of his life his 23 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Also survived by his mother, Dixie and siblings: Edward (Connie), Brenda (David) Wickstrom, Gloria, Barbara, Dennis, and Lorraine. And numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Thanks to his special friends who provided much support and love: Paul Sullivan, Roy Morrison, James Cooke, Glenn Smith, Dennis Smith, James A. Henderson, Harley Mainville, Randy Godin, Shawn Good and his Redrum Brothers.

His passions were fishing and boating on Rainy Lake, motorcycle trips with Cecilia and the Redrum brothers and of course hockey.

We would like to recognize the staff at the LaVerendrye Hospital and Thunder Bay Regional Hospital who provided excellent care to him these last few months. A special thank you to the staff in Chemo Services and in the Cancer Care Unit in Thunder Bay.

A wake will be held on Friday, April 5th at 5 pm and the funeral on Saturday the 6th at 10 am at the Multi-use Facility on Couchiching First Nations, with a luncheon to follow. Officiant will be Gilbert Smith. Pallbearers are Taylor Halfe, Nathan Calder, Edward Calder Jr., Joshua Calder, Riley Calder, River Henderson and Harley Mainville. Honourary pallbearers are his special friends.

We will always carry memories of your laugh and love in our hearts. We miss you now and forever.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.