On the 27th day of January 2025, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker.” So, God claimed a farmer. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Allan (Al) John LaRocque Jr. at the age of 74. Al was born on August 17, 1950, to Anna and Allan LaRocque Sr. in Emo, Ontario. He was the second oldest of six children.

Al graduated from Rainy River High School. His first job was working with the railroad, and then he went on to work at the Fort Frances Paper Mill for 40 plus years. For all who knew him, he had the gift of gab and enjoyed his morning coffee at the corner coffee shop. If you didn’t find him there, you could find him in the hay fields or in the barnyard among his cows. Farming with his brother Dave was his life’s passion.