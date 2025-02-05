On the 27th day of January 2025, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker.” So, God claimed a farmer. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Allan (Al) John LaRocque Jr. at the age of 74. Al was born on August 17, 1950, to Anna and Allan LaRocque Sr. in Emo, Ontario. He was the second oldest of six children.
Al graduated from Rainy River High School. His first job was working with the railroad, and then he went on to work at the Fort Frances Paper Mill for 40 plus years. For all who knew him, he had the gift of gab and enjoyed his morning coffee at the corner coffee shop. If you didn’t find him there, you could find him in the hay fields or in the barnyard among his cows. Farming with his brother Dave was his life’s passion.
Al was predeceased by his parents Anna and Allan LaRocque Sr.; an infant brother; his sister Glenda Radbourne; his brother David LaRocque; his brothers-in-law Allan Radbourne, Wolf Rechlin, and Gerald Olson; his nephew Allan Olson; and his great nephew Clint Quibodeaux.
Al is survived by his sisters Alana Rechlin and Margret (Tim) Scott; his brother Eldon (Mary) LaRocque; his nieces Jennifer (Doug) Radbourne, April (Garrit) Doll, Brandi (Stephen) Carter, Debby Olson, Melanie Olson, Heather (Jason) Schram, Tamara (John) Quibodeaux; his great-nieces Aurora Olson, Andrea and Danielle Schram, Olivia, Rebecca, and Natalie Doll, Savannah and Autumn Carter; his great-nephews Brett Schram, Chad and Chris Quibodeaux and families; his cousin Gerald (Maureen) Findlay; and special friends Zack (Cheyenne) Sopotiuck, Tom (Joan) Foley, and Brad Brown.
Per Al’s request, there will be no funeral service. Cremation and arrangements are entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Rainy River Hospital or a charity of your choice.