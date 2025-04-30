It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Alfred Samuel Cotterill, who peacefully left us on April 20, 2025, at the age of 76, surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 2, 1948, in Peterborough, Ontario, Alfred was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was known for his strength, unwavering kindness, and his deep love for his family and community. His calming presence and thoughtful nature made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Alfred was a dedicated high school teacher at Fort Frances High School, where he spent many years shaping the lives of his students. He was passionate about education and instilled in his students a love for learning and a sense of responsibility. His influence extended far beyond the classroom, and he will be remembered as a mentor and a friend to many.

Outside of work, Alfred had a deep love for fishing, woodworking, travelling and especially dogs. Whether it was spending quiet moments with his beloved pets or enjoying a day on the water, he found peace and joy in the simple pleasures of life. But what truly set Alfred apart was his ability to make people laugh. He loved being silly, telling jokes, and brightening the lives of those around him. His infectious sense of humour and playful spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Alfred is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Janet; and his cherished daughters Amanda (Massimo), Kelly (Jay), and Laura (Jake). He was a proud grandfather to Nicole, Emma, Wyatt and Hudson, who brought him immense joy. Alfred is also survived by his brothers Stan (Candice) and Ken; as well as his extended family and many dear friends, all of whom will carry his memory in their hearts.

A special thank you to the staff and residents of the Silver Lining Cottages in Steinbach for providing a caring community for Alfred during his final months. Your kindness and compassion meant the world to him and his family.

A private celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Manitoba Brain Injury Association in Alfred’s name. https://www.mbia.ca/how-you-can-help/donate/

Alfred will be forever remembered for the love, wisdom, laughter, and kindness he brought into the world.