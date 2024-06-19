It is with great sadness the family of Alexis Rochelle Holland announce her passing on June 12, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario. Alexis will be deeply missed by her parents Buck (Chester) and Fern (nee Lundgren) Holland; also surviving, her sisters Hope Holland (Todd Thompson), Terri (Rene) Dubois, Tammy (Giz) Jack, Tina Holland, Chelsea Archie, Kyla Archie, Kyda Archie, Lynette Fiddler and her brother Rylan Archie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandparents Ted and Tena Lundgren and Bill and Paula Holland and several aunts and uncles

Alexis was born in Fort Frances on December 18, 1996. Fern and Buck were blessed to have Alexis join our family at two months of age. In 2005 at age of 8 she was finally was legally adopted and continued to be a source of much joy. Alexis was raised in Bergland, Ontario, until 2007, when family moved to Fort Frances.

Alexis’s love for family was foremost. If you knew her, you would know her smile brightened any room, her thoughtfulness, her generosity and willingness to help anyone and everyone. She would give you the shirt off her back even if it was the only thing she had. Over the past two years while she was struggling with her health, she remained positive and maintained her kind heart and sense of humour.

Alexis had a deep love for family, nature, all animals, She loved reading, beading, learning and sitting around a fire. Alexis left this world way too soon, may heaven be brightened by her beautiful smile.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2024, with family and close friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Northridge Funeral Home, 6446 Hwy 11, Emo, Ontario.

Thank you to numerous doctors, nurses and staff at La Verendrye and Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. With a special heart felt thank you to Dr. Laxton for the exceptional care and support that he provided Alexis through her illness.

In light of Alexis’s desire to help those in need, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a homeless shelter or victims services. Online condolences may be offered at www.northridgefuneralhome.com.