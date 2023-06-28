Alexandria Vanetta Joan Krukoski, affectionately known as “Baba,” gracefully passed away on June 19, 2023, at Rainycrest Long-Term Care in Fort Frances, Ontario. She was 85 years old. Born on June 7, 1938, to Alexander and Leona Armit, Joan spent her formative years in Fort Frances, where she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Krukoski. They exchanged vows on August 10, 1957, and were blessed with two children, John (Cindy) and Brenda Whalen (Dennis). Together, they built a life filled with cherished moments and raised a family that brought immeasurable joy to their hearts. Sadly, Bill preceded her in death on November 8, 2014.

Throughout her married life, Joan poured her heart and soul into creating a warm and loving home for her family. She mastered the art of Ukrainian cooking with the guidance of a few cherished elders, leaving an indelible mark despite not being of Ukrainian descent herself. Joan’s dedication was unwavering, and her selflessness shone through in every aspect of her life. She found immense fulfillment in caring for her loved ones, and her spirit of boundless love continues to live on in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Joan adored spending time in her garden, keeping her yard tidy and sharing her garden goodies with the neighbourhood. She thrived on gathering her family together, cooking large family dinners and entertaining in her home. Many a night, those close to her and Bill would find them shuffling the front room furniture to make space for a dance floor. When Joan was not gardening, cooking or entertaining, she was planning her next casino trip with friends or dancing the night away at the Border Bar to her favourite country songs. On weekday mornings, you would find Joan at the local A&W or Tim Hortons, enjoying a cup of coffee with the ladies, probably talking about their husbands. And, if you stopped by a local grocer and purchased homemade perogies or cabbage rolls, they were most likely “Baba’s Perogies & Cabbage Rolls.”

Joan will be missed immensely by her children John (Cindy) and Brenda (Dennis) Whalen; her grandchildren Alexandria “Alexis” LaForest (Jim Toth), Jessica (Darrin) Cottam, Brandon Whalen, Jamie (Diana) Krukoski, and Lauren Hanson; her great-grandchildren Hunter Teeple, Thomas Toth, Jackson Cottam, Benjamin Cottam, Lillian Krukoski, Amelia Krukoski, Sawyer Hanson and Ella Hanson. Joan is also survived by her brothers Dick Armit and Ray Armit; and one sister Lynn Armstrong; numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored; as well as the many who came to know and love “Baba” over the years.

Besides Bill, Joan was predeceased by her parents Alexander and Leona Armit; her sisters Elizabeth Helen (Betty) McBride and Rebecca “Dodie” Josephine Wickstrom Peterson; and her brother David Edward Armit.

Honourary pallbearers will be Hunter Teeple, Thomas Toth, Lillian Krukoski, Amelia Krukoski, Sawyer Hanson, Ella Hanson, Jackson Cottam and Benjamin Cottam.

A Celebration of Joan’s life will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ontario.

In memoriam donations may be made to Riverside Health Care Foundation – Rainycrest.

Unalterably in our hearts, always on our minds and forever in our kitchens.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.