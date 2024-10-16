Giitaa’go’neb/Na’wikegaa’bow izhinikaazo – Waasii’ahn odoodeman

It is with great sadness that the family of Albert Ottertail announces his passing at Atikokan General Hospital on October 8, 2024, at age 88. Albert was born to George Ottertail Sr. and Elizabeth Labott on March 23, 1936, at Gakijiwanong. Albert was raised in Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation, formerly known as Lac La Croix First Nation. His mother and father raised him with immense knowledge of the land, unconditional kindness and love, and with a strong reverence and connection for our natural world. He grew up on the land, learning how to camp, hunt, fish, trap and live with the seasons accordingly all with respect for the land, waters, and animals. His peaceful upbringing translated into his humble, kind, loving and gentle demeanour.

At the age of 13, he started working as a fishing guide and carpenter at Skalas Resort. He also became employed by Campbell’s Cabins. He showed a natural talent and skill for math and building. His hands built many cabins, docks, and structures for the resort. He retired at the age of 67.

Later in life, he started a family with Elizabeth Oshawe of Gakijiwanong. Together, they raised three children until their oldest was 4, then he took over as the primary caregiver as Elizabeth moved away. He then singlehandedly raised Loretta, Terrance, and Lawrence into their adult hood, sometimes accepting help from his mother and aunts. Affectionately known as Papadad, he also took numerous nephews and nieces under his wing, especially Gladys Geyshick and her children whom he loved immensely.

He loved waking up early to meet the sun, making fresh coffee for himself and family, and his visitors. He loved listening to his old record player, music by Elvis Presley, Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and many other classic county musicians often playing. He loved watching his hockey games, and would cheer on his favourite team, the Montreal Canadiens. Everyone that Albert came across always shared a laugh with him, him naturally uplifting others with his humour, his joy, and genuine happiness that radiated from his being. He always had a smile for everyone, and a loving, warm presence. He was always up for a good joke or a silly shenanigan. He spoke the old Anishinaabemowin language, and preferred to speak it throughout his life. He truly taught by example, how to live with unconditional kindness and love towards others, how to find joy and happiness within oneself and share it with others, and that the best things in life are family, friendships, love, laughter and having fun.

He is now lovingly re-united with his parents George and Elizabeth; his siblings George, Bob, Everette, Bessie, Dorothy, and Roma; his son Lawrence; his aunts and uncles; his grandparents; his cousins, nephews and nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that have returned home before him.

He is survived by his sister in law Danalyn MacKinnon; his nephew Dylan MacKinnon and granddaughter Emily Ottertail; his brother-in-law Clifford Whitefish, and his children and their spouses whom he shared deep connections with as well, Loretta Oshawe (Ted Atatise) and Terry Ottertail (Diane Ottertail). He is also survived by his grandchildren Miranda, Sheena (Bruce), Jessica (Jake), Cassandra, (pre-deceased by his grandson William Albert Atatise), Matthew, Adam, Colleen (Jamie), Dallas (Roberta), Melissa, Terrance, Autumn, Chelsea (Chuck), and Jared. He is survived as well by his great-grandchildren Brayden, Jayla, Colton, Kelaina, Kariya, Cavynn, Nico, Talon, Kiara, Sequoia, Edward, Carter, Christian, Lawrence, Gianna, Lucas, Damon, Clyde, Raiden, Mikah, Oaklynn and Jaxon.

His honorary pallbearers were his family and friends. Traditional wake was held at the Gakijiwanong Gymnasium on Friday, October 11, 2024, and with funeral on October 12, 2024. Elder Howard Copenace officiated the Services.

