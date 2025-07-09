It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Albert Kirkrude on June 26, 2025, at home on Big Grassy First Nation.

Albert was born on March 17, 1942, in Morson, Ontario, to Edward and Marie Kirkrude (Adams).

Left to mourn is one son Delaney Bruyere; grandson Damien; sisters Marie Big George (Jim-deceased) Florence Gibbons (Alexander-deceased), Stella Tuesday (Gary), Yvonne jack (Freddy-deceased); and many nieces and nephews.