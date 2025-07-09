It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Albert Kirkrude on June 26, 2025, at home on Big Grassy First Nation.
Albert was born on March 17, 1942, in Morson, Ontario, to Edward and Marie Kirkrude (Adams).
Left to mourn is one son Delaney Bruyere; grandson Damien; sisters Marie Big George (Jim-deceased) Florence Gibbons (Alexander-deceased), Stella Tuesday (Gary), Yvonne jack (Freddy-deceased); and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Marie; sisters Edna Indian (Tom), Nancy Indian (Ron) Lucy Copenance (Fred); and brothers Ole Kirkrude and Steven Edward Kirkrude.
Albert was a traditional person and attended many Pow Wows. He was a traditional healer. He enjoyed the outdoors and all nature. He took pride in his work as an auto-body technician in Winnipeg.
A traditional wake took place on Monday, July 7, 2025, at Big Grassy Community Hall at 4:00 p.m.
A traditional service took place the following day on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m
Elder Albert Hunter officiated. Pallbearers were Glenn Archie, Nicholas Archie, Jessie Archie, Jeremy Martin, Eric Slipperjack and Robert Indian.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.