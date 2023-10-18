Aden M. Gingrich, 80 years of age, of Mine Centre, Ont., entered into the presence of his Saviour on October 11, 2023, at home with his wife by his side. His battle with Parkinson’s is over and the Crown of Life is won! Aden was born near Elmira, Ont., on December 6, 1942, to Israel and Lovina Gingrich. As a young man, Aden committed his life to Christ. On October 3, 1963, he married Martha Bowman and they were blessed to share 60 years together.

Loving father of Elinor and James Stauffer, Tower City, Pa.; Leon and Karen, Mine Centre; and Les and Sherry, Mine Centre. He will be fondly remembered by his 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; grandchildren Dorcas and Michael Witmer, Darla and Blaine Showalter, Rondell and Jacinda Stauffer,Matthew and Breanna Stauffer, Eric and Caitlin Stauffer, Priscilla, and Kerwin Stauffer; Lucy and Lyndon Burkholder, Kristalyn and Travis Peters, Lynette and Paul Klassen; Danaye, Wendy, Greg, and Tonya Gingrich; great-grandchildren Kylie, Shania, and Tevyn Witmer; Stephanie, and Trevor Showalter; and Vivianne Klassen.

Also remembered by in-laws Lorne and Elaine Bowman, Ellen Clifford, Cheryl Brubacher, Edgar and Esther Martin, Willard and Verna Bowman, Lois Horst; numerous nieces and nephews; and several Martin step-brothers and sisters.

He was predeceased by his parents; step-father Owen Martin; brother David and Minerva; sister Minerva and George Sauder; sister-in-law Eva and Leonard Brubacher; brothers-in-law Elmer Clifford, and Walter Bowman; and granddaughter Kanita Gingrich.

Aden and Martha started married life in Waterloo County, then in 1972 were asked to help with a church starting near Parry Sound, Ont. Answering a call to support a fledgling church in 1977, they moved north to Mine Centre. Here Aden was ordained deacon in 1985 and served faithfully until the more recent deterioration of his health from Parkinson’s affecting his life.

The commitment Aden held in readily serving the Lord was evident throughout his life, as he used his woodworking talents throughout the community doing everything from residential construction to fine cabinetry. His fulfilment came from a job well done; a customer satisfied. The burden dad held for Kingdom work was seen by his interest in other’s lives, whether locally in Summer Bible School, or in mission fields further from home.

Viewings are on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Pineview Mennonite Church, Barwick Ont., with the funeral service following on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Barwick Community Hall. Interment will follow at the Pineview Mennonite Church Cemetery.

