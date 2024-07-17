Aaron Joel Calder, a cherished soul known for his kind, compassionate heart, infectious laugh and a smile that lit up the room, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, after a brief illness. Born to Stan and Vicki Calder on July 12, 1979, Aaron was the beacon to all who met him and he had a profound impact on many people in his short 44 years of life. Aaron grew up on the family farm in Crozier and from a child to adulthood, was his dad’s right-hand man, helping with haying, cutting and hauling wood, cutting grass and anything needed for the cattle. He planted the family garden two weeks ago and was thrilled to see it beginning to grow knowing that it made his mom and dad smile. Stan and Vicki were truly proud of the hard-working, kind and thoughtful man he was. Their time spent together was centered around family and friends and the memories will never be forgotten.

As a child, Aaron appreciated being able to spend quality time with both sets of grandparents. Going for drives to get ice cream at Dairy Queen and making homemade french fries with Grandma and Grandpa Calder were memories that he treasured. His love for the lake, fishing, camping and hunting all started at a very young age. Growing up, he spent countless hours exploring campgrounds with Grandma and Grandpa Lindsell, learning many life lessons along the way.

Aaron, also known as “AC,” “Big AC,” and “The Big Show” developed an interest and love for football in high school, capturing NorWOSSA and NWOSSA Championships. Aaron’s kind heart on and and off the field resulted in developing many lifelong friends. Aaron loved his friends unconditionally and their friendships meant everything to him.

After graduating from Fort Frances High School in 1997, Aaron pursued his studies at Confederation College in Thunder Bay. He left for Fort McMurray, Alberta, where he worked in the oilsands as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Supervisor. After five years, he returned to his roots, working in the logging industry as an equipment operator and jack of all trades.

Aaron met Jeannie in 2011 and they were married in 2014. Aaron lovingly welcomed her daughters Jocelyn and Janelle as his own and he loved them unconditionally. Aaron’s greatest blessing, Jayda, was born on April 1, 2015. His Jayda Bug was his most precious, pride and joy.

Aaron loved Jayda with all of his heart, an unconditional and forever love. Aaron embraced every moment he spent with Jayda, whether they were curled up watching a movie together or playing games on her Nintendo Switch and iPad. You would often find Aaron with Jayda on the farm, at the pool swimming, going for sled rides and spending time at the cabin. His love for Jayda was seen through the many selfie pictures he captured of the two of them.

While growing up together, Courtney and Aaron shared many wonderful moments. Their childhood was centered around camping, exploring nature and being part of the 4H club; these memories will be cherished forever. Brinley was Uncle’s girl and loved every moment she was able to spend with him. She enjoyed all their adventures, and couldn’t wait to have him come back to Ear Falls to go fishing with her.

Aaron recently met his special friend Holly. They spent countless weekends fishing, relaxing, and spending time at the farm. Her youngest son Jax, became a big part of Aaron’s life and he treasured the time they spent together. Eddie, Aaron’s dog and companion was right by his side during their many adventures.

Uncle Troy had an incredible impact in Aaron’s life; they talked almost daily about life and shared numerous hunting and fishing excursions together. In Troy’s words “He taught me a lot about life, friendship, loyalty, family and compassion. He had a big heart.”

Dusty and Mike’s friendship meant everything to Aaron. They shared the same interests, enjoyed each other’s company and created many incredible memories together.

Aaron was predeceased by his grandparents Mel and Thelma Lindsell, Beaver and Lillian Calder; uncle Bryan Calder; “Great Granny” Barbara and great-grandpa William Lindsell and great-grandparents Albert and Edna Cain.

His memory will be forever kept alive by his beautiful and precious daughter Jayda Calder, and step-daughters Jocelyn and Janelle Allan; loving parents Stan and Vicki Calder; sister Courtney (Brian) Stone and their children, including niece Brinley Calder; Holly Gosselin and her children Jax, Nate, Emily, Dusten and Daffni, Julia and family; Jeannie, Mike, Dusty Sheppard and families; uncle Dale (Debbie) Lindsell; auntie Karen (Marshall) Chow; auntie Giselle; auntie Janice (Steve) Miller; auntie Judy (Dennis) Deschamps; uncle Troy (Jen) Calder; and numerous cousins Lesley, Coral, Ovina, Curtis, Cory (Cheri), Sharla (Ron), Shannon, Stephanie, Cricket, Travis, Tyler, Hunter, Jerzi, Tucker and their families; extremely special friends Joel Grimard, Dave Brown, Mike Canfield, Jeremy Oster, Pete Moen, Danny Boileau, Chuck Arpin, Chris Dittaro, Mark Bujold, Ted Galusha, Lauren and Kinsley McCoy.

Aaron’s life was a testament to the power of love, the strength of family, and the profound impact one person can have on the world around them. He will be deeply missed, but the memories he created will forever be a source of comfort and inspiration to all who knew him.

A celebration of Aaron’s life will be held Sunday, July 21, 2024, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Fort Frances Memorial Sports Centre Auditorium.