Dear editor,

Fort Frances made it to the CTV national news again like the Tim Hortons commercial from The Fort a while back. Brockton will have the second highest cost for the OPP, second behind Fort Frances…That is not sustainable! The report mentioned Colingwood. and Napanee with 37 per cent and 23 per cent jumps in cost, on CTV Nov. 13.

Since when has The Fort had the highest OPP costs in Ontario and why isn’t the town council better explaining the problem to us.

Ron Welker