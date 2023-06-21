Wheelchair possibilities

Dear editor,
A Fort Frances wheelchair strategy, for your consideration.
What we know:
- We are part of an aging demographic generally. The need for special access elements is rising constantly, and availability is in short supply.
- We need a new town “branding,” in addition to: tourist destination. (We are no longer a mill town.)
- We have Sixth Street school in abeyance.
- We have Sunny Cove in abeyance.
- We have a beautiful waterfront, and abundant waterways.
- We have a town that is nearly flat topographically, this naturally wheelchair friendly.
Thoughts:
- We could market Fort Frances as the premiere gateway and access town of northern Ontario.
- We have an island at Seven Oaks, to which we could build a unique fishing bridge, primarily for those who use a wheelchair or who might not otherwise have a way to get on the water.
- We could give merchants a short term five per cent discount on their property taxes if they conform to access needs.
- We could build a hoist at the sorting gap that allows wheelchair users to access boats more easily.
- We could encourage contractors to build more housing that is access friendly.
- Sixth Street School could be a dedicated housing complex for wheelchair users through the addition of elevators and ramps.
- We could host wheelchair games at some of our parks (including the grounds at Sixth Street.)
- We could make Sunny Cove a wheelchair friendly venue.
I welcome any feedback/comments from fellow citizens of the Fort.
Sincerely,
Tim Woods