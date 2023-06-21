Wheelchair possibilities

Dear editor,

A Fort Frances wheelchair strategy, for your consideration.

What we know:

We are part of an aging demographic generally. The need for special access elements is rising constantly, and availability is in short supply.

We need a new town “branding,” in addition to: tourist destination. (We are no longer a mill town.)

We have Sixth Street school in abeyance.

We have Sunny Cove in abeyance.

We have a beautiful waterfront, and abundant waterways.

We have a town that is nearly flat topographically, this naturally wheelchair friendly.

Thoughts:

We could market Fort Frances as the premiere gateway and access town of northern Ontario.

We have an island at Seven Oaks, to which we could build a unique fishing bridge, primarily for those who use a wheelchair or who might not otherwise have a way to get on the water.

We could give merchants a short term five per cent discount on their property taxes if they conform to access needs.

We could build a hoist at the sorting gap that allows wheelchair users to access boats more easily.

We could encourage contractors to build more housing that is access friendly.

Sixth Street School could be a dedicated housing complex for wheelchair users through the addition of elevators and ramps.

We could host wheelchair games at some of our parks (including the grounds at Sixth Street.)

We could make Sunny Cove a wheelchair friendly venue.

I welcome any feedback/comments from fellow citizens of the Fort.

Sincerely,

Tim Woods