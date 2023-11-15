We won’t forget, Pierre

Dear editor,

I could not help but be moved by the ceremonies held in Ottawa to mark Remembrance Day. The ceremony on Parliament Hill was solemn and respectful. As I watched the wreaths being laid at the National War Memorial, I could not help but think back to the desecration of this monument to Canadian patriotism. During the occupation of Ottawa by the terrorist truckers, one of the first things they did was to flagrantly urinate on the National War Memorial. It was only one of the reasons so many Canadians were disgusted by these thugs.

I also remember which politician enthusiastically thew his support behind them even when they waved a swastika flag. During that crisis, Pierre Poilievre showed us what he really is.

Yours truly

Rudolf K. Zeitlhofer