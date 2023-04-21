Thank you for an egg-cellent day!

Dear editor,

A huge thank you to all the families who brought their children to the Rainy Lake Square to celebrate our 9th annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza. We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the local businesses who donated candy and stuffies for the prize baskets as well as a variety of Easter treats. Two bikes, helmets and accessories were once again among the prizes. The monetary donations also provided goodies for additional prize baskets. The coloured maps, courtesy of Wilson’s Business Solutions sent the children on their way to the various businesses. The Easter bunny provided the many excited children with hugs and pictures, as well as Buddy from Border Services and Lionel from Boston Pizza.

We would like to thank the First Responders and all the members of our Club who came out on Saturday to help set up and work the event. We were blessed with a beautiful day and the children enjoyed the artistic talent of the face painters – so many cute designs!

The Fort Frances Kiwanis Club is so very appreciative of the community support! Thanks to everyone for your participation.

Sincerely,

Diane Maxey and Karla Stamarski