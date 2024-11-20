Taxpayers Deserve Better Than Government Overreach

Dear editor,

As a resident of Northwestern Ontario, I’m concerned about the proposed expansion of Ontario Northland’s (ONTC) bus services into areas already served by private operators. While improving transportation is important, using taxpayer dollars to compete with private businesses like Kasper Bus Lines is both unnecessary and harmful to the communities these businesses serve.

ONTC relies on significant public subsidies to cover its losses—$53.7 million in the most recent fiscal year alone. Without this funding, ONTC would be unsustainable. Meanwhile, private operators connect our communities efficiently and affordably, without asking taxpayers to foot the bill. Why should public funds be used to compete with businesses that are already doing the job effectively?

We’ve seen this fail before. In the 1980s, ONTC tried competing with Bearskin Airlines through its NorOntair service. The venture ended in closure, leaving taxpayers to cover the financial fallout while private operators stepped in to fill the gap. More recently, ONTC expanded into Hornpayne, only to pull out again, leaving communities with fewer options. These expansions waste public money and risk displacing reliable private services.

Rather than duplicating services, ONTC should focus on areas with no existing transportation options and work in partnership with private operators. Taxpayers shouldn’t be funding a Crown corporation to undermine local businesses that contribute to our economy.

I urge ONTC’s leadership and the provincial government to reconsider these plans. Let’s prioritize fiscal responsibility and support the private businesses that are already serving our communities.

– Jim Beitz