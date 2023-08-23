Standing proud against hate

Dear editor,

In the wake of recent acts of violence targeting the 2SLGBTQ+ community, North Bay Pride is urging leaders from all political parties to publicly denounce hate and take a stand against discrimination. The tragic incidents involving Laura Ann Carolton yesterday and Katy Fulfer University of Waterloo, serve as stark reminders that hate knows no boundaries and is a growing concern in both Canada and beyond.

Laura Ann Carolton lost her life for proudly displaying a pride flag in California, while Katy Fulfer and her students at the University of Waterloo were attacked simply for participating in a gender studies class. These events underscore the urgent need for leaders to address hate, irrespective of party lines or geographical borders.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Freeland have taken the commendable step of condemning hate, the silence from Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party, and Melissa Lantsman, Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party, is concerning. Similarly, as Marit Stiles, Leader of the Ontario NDP, speaks out against hate and calls on the premier to act, the Premier’s lack of response raises questions about commitment to combatting hate.

North Bay Pride is calling on leaders at all levels of government to stand in solidarity with the 2SLGBTQ+ community and address the pervasive issue of hate. However, it is disappointing that the Conservative Party has remained largely unresponsive. While other leaders engage with North Bay Pride and various pride organizations, Conservatives have chosen to ignore, dismiss, or respond with unavailability. Requests for dialogue and collaboration have fallen on deaf ears, with even the suggestion of setting a date and time met with evasive responses.

We have been warning the government about the growing threat of hate for a considerable time. The rise in hate and misinformation has disproportionately targeted the 2SLGBTQ+ community, denying us the right to exist, representation, and safety. We have extended invitations to leaders to join us in countering hate, finding solutions, and fostering a more inclusive Canada. It is disheartening that individuals like Pierre Poilievre deem the queer community unworthy of their time, despite our significant presence in every Canadian community.

Leaders should not overlook the 2SLGBTQ+ community, especially during these turbulent times. Every Canadian, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, deserves a Canada free from hate and violence. We question why certain leaders choose to meet with particular groups like those connected to hate but disregard the calls for collaboration from groups like Indigenous communities fighting for Residential School unmarked graves or the 2SLGBTQ+ community facing hate and violence. Hate has no party lines, but it appears that leaders like Premier Ford and Pierre Poilievre do.

North Bay Pride emphasizes that hate transcends political affiliations, and it is essential for all leaders to recognize this urgency.

Jason Maclennan

Communications Director

North Bay Pride