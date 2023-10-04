Shock and disgust over state of recycling depot

Dear editor,

It is not in my nature to express my disgust in public, but this issue is the exception!!

On the weekend I took my recycling to the depot and was shocked that so much extra recycling was all around the already full bins. I would think it would be just common sense if all four bins are full as well as the electronic one, leave your recycling in your vehicle and return another day! But NO!!! Today, I went to the glass recycling and then drove around the corner. To my utter disgust and amazement, more recycling has been deposited there, the bins are full and cardboard boxes as well as other plastics and disposables are now in the ditch with an overwhelming amount of regular recycling, having been left and strewn all over the road by the bins. It is to the point now that the Public Works has had to put up the barricades. UNREAL!!! I realize that this has become an inconvenience to the residents, but through no fault of the Town! We were told that early on when the building was burned. I feel they have done a really good job of keeping those extra bins empty.

And, one more issue that has always concerned me is that many people do NOT break down their boxes as required and throw them into the bins, so it makes less room for other people to drop off their recycling.

Everyone seems to head there on the weekends, from the district, resulting in extra refuse. However, could we just have some common sense and respect for our community and also the workers who have to clean up our MESS!

In closing, I just ask that we please stand together when dealing with issues like this and not make the job any more difficult for the workers!

Respectfully,

Diane Maxey