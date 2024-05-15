Dear editor,

I’ve had access to local beef for as long as I can remember. My parents taught my siblings and I that our beef comes from our barn. Luckily, we have supplied many families throughout the district with locally grown beef. Along with many other local farms, who do the same. In order to sell livestock for meat, we legally have to process our animals at the Rainy River Regional Abattoir Inc. Unfortunately, the Rainy River Regional Abattoir Inc is coming close to shutting down. As bills rise, it’s been an excruciating struggle to keep our abattoir open. Money has been a continuing issue for years, recently getting extremely concerning. There are many drawbacks to this occurrence; all affecting our district. As a result of the abattoir closing, there will no longer be the “4-H Market Steer Auction”, a community event taking place annually for many years.

Around 30 people will be let go, and hundreds of people won’t have access to locally grown meat. I would also like to point out the local businesses who sell meat for a living, will unfortunately be forced to shut down. As someone who actively participates in 4-H and agriculture, this is tremendously devastating. Myself, along with 33 other 4-H members will no longer be able to participate in our passion. However, recently during Spring Fever Days, RRRAI board members, and community members such as myself worked hard to attempt to raise money with a “Street Meat!”. Our unrealistic goal being $70,000; fortunately we were able to raise $2,030.20 for the abattoir! I would like to thank everyone who came and purchased lunch from us! My goal for this article is to create awareness throughout the community, with hopes to save the abattoir. I’m not just writing this seeing that my brother is the manager, or because my dad is on the board. I’m writing this for the future of our district and our community.

I am only sixteen years old and I can positively say, we need our abattoir.

Aynsley Teeple