RR Auxiliary makes an impact

Dear Sir:

For many years, the Rainy River Health Centre Auxiliary has worked tirelessly to fundraise for capital equipment for the Health Centre. The Auxiliary has also donated to important Riverside district initiatives such as the digital mammography machine, the CT scanner and the new hospital transport van.

In addition to purchasing equipment, the Auxiliary has also awarded bursaries annually to high school graduates who will be pursuing education in a medical field. The Auxiliary has also purchased items for Long Term Care residents such as a wall-mount television and has held theme-based celebrations for the residents too. The Auxiliary annually gives each Long Term Care resident a Christmas card and gift. The Auxiliary purchases the beautiful flowers planted around the Health Centre building each summer.

The Auxiliary has a wonderful base of members at large who help make the Auxiliary fundraisers successful. However, the active membership is dwindling for various reasons. The Auxiliary is very interested in recruiting new members to keep the organization viable. Currently, the positions of Treasurer and Vice-President are vacant and need to be filled. Most active members have held one or more of these positions for various periods of time and now wish to take a less active role in the organization. Without these positions being filled, the Auxiliary may have to consider ceasing operation.

Persons interested in joining the Rainy River Health Centre Auxiliary are welcome and asked to contact the Auxiliary President, Nancy Schaak by email at mamaoiseau1@outlook.com.

Yours,

Nancy Schaak