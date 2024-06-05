Our maple crown

Dear editor,

Jim Cumming dutifully reported our very uneventful Victoria day long weekend….the official opening of the walleye season when MANY PARTS OF CANADA… CELEBRATED WITH PARADES BLOCK PARTIES AND FIREWORKS. In his 21 June 2023 editorial he exalts our 1965 Flag’s STRENGTH AND POWER TO BE DIFFERENT. Princess Anne was in BC as Colonel in chief of a Naval regiment to remind us of our National continuity since new France. Canadians might not love King Charles but we should realize that STABLE DEMOCRACIES with our values are constitutional monarchies like Japan, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, Malaysia and sister Commonwealth nations.

Ron Welker