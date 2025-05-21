Open Letter to Riverside Health Care Facilities Board of Directors

Volunteer Auxiliaries across the district support Emo Health Centre, La Verendrye General Hospital, Rainy River Health Centre and Rainycrest Long Term Care. For decades, hundreds of dedicated members have offered their time and talents to improve health care in their facility.

The prime mission of each of the Auxiliaries is to raise funds for their centre to purchase cutting-edge medical equipment, and to provide items and services aiding patient care and comfort. Untold numbers of teas, luncheons, raffles, penny tables, silent auctions, Strawberry Socials along with hours staffing gift shops not only raise funds but provide members with fellowship, education and ‘feel good’ connections to their community.

While each Auxiliary operates independently, we collaborate through representation on the Riverside Foundation for Health Care. The four representatives are full members of the Foundation providing broad input from across the district and allowing for integrated planning of both Foundation and Auxiliary activities. Best practices are shared, events are cross-promoted, assistance is offered and hundreds of thousands of dollars are raised for major campaigns. The Foundation has acted as a liaison between Riverside Health Care Facilities and the Auxiliaries in the determination of capital purchases, and as a financial flow through for capital projects.

About two months ago, Riverside Health Care severed its 28-year relationship with the Foundation. We don’t understand. Why would the Board that had benefitted from hundreds of volunteers working incredibly hard raising millions of dollars directed to their facilities think that they could go it alone? Why would they alienate the thousands of donors who have funded several multi-million-dollar campaigns along with many, many local initiatives? Why would they undermine the confidence that many have shown in the past by bequeathing their estates to Riverside?

Could the Auxiliaries revert to the way we operated prior to the Foundation? Yes, this can happen, but much will be lost. Already, the impact of the Riverside Board decision is having an impact on our fundraising. Donations are down – people have shared with us that they are angered and bewildered by Riverside’s actions and lack assurance that donated monies will be used as intended. Sidelining the Foundation has shaken the community trust. Our potential and past donors are looking for the financial transparency and separation of fundraising from operations that have existed for 28 years.

As Auxiliaries, we ask the Board of Riverside Health Care Facilities to transparently resolve the issues with the Foundation so that volunteers can put their full attention to doing what they want and need to be doing – raising money to help make health care in the Rainy River District the best it can be.

Carol Hyatt

Emo Auxiliary Representative

Marnie Cumming

LaVerendrye Auxiliary Representative

Bev Langner

Rainy River Auxiliary Representative

June Caul

Rainycrest Auxiliary President