North Bay Pride Takes a Stand: Marching for Equity and Inclusion Amidst Surge in Hate

Dear editor,

In response to the alarming rise in hate both in person and online, North Bay Pride has decided not to hold the traditional pride parade this year. Instead, the organization will return to the streets with a united march for equity and inclusion, sending a powerful message against the denial of someone’s identity and the hate that accompanies it.

The 2SLGBTQ+ community has faced a long history of discrimination and attacks from hate groups and individuals. Sadly, the current surge in hate is reminiscent of a dark time in history when being gay was considered illegal, and violence against the queer community was a daily occurrence. This escalating wave of hatred is deeply troubling and wholly unacceptable.

The denial of someone’s identity is not a mere difference of opinion; it is rooted in hate towards them, no matter how some may try to spin it. We cannot let our society regress, and we must stand together against all forms of hate and discrimination.

However, the community’s concern goes beyond the hate itself. North Bay Pride is disheartened by the reluctance of their local MPP, Vic Fedeli, and the current provincial government to engage in dialogue with the community about the escalating hate, threats of violence, and daily physical violence faced by the 2SLGBTQ+ community. This lack of willingness to address the issue only perpetuates the problem.

We have invited our local MPP Vic Fedeli, along with Mayor Peter Chirico and MP Anthony Rota, to listen to the community and work together to combat hate in all its forms. While Mr. Chirico and Mr. Rota have demonstrated their understanding of the importance of being present and supporting the community, Mr. Fedeli has refused to attend the meeting. Hate has no party lines, and we implore all representatives to take a united stand against hate.

North Bay Pride is also expressing its disappointment in Premier Doug Ford for not taking a stronger stance against hate targeting the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Moreover, the premier has not shown support for legislation to establish safe zones for the community, which would help prevent violence against marginalized voices. The organization has repeatedly invited Premier Ford to engage in a discussion with Prides across Ontario, but he has yet to respond. Premier Ford could come out in support of the private members bill by MPP Krysten Wong-Tam as a good first step to standing against the rise in hate, but he refuses. https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/bills/parliament-43/session-1/bill-94

We call on all levels of government to do more to combat hate. We urge community supporters to stand with us against hate and join us in filling the streets of North Bay with love and acceptance for everyone, regardless of their colour, religion, or sexual orientation.

North Bay Pride remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting a society free from hate and discrimination. Together, with the support of allies and government co-operation, they believe we can foster a safer and more inclusive Ontario for all.

Jason Maclennan

Communications Director

North Bay Pride