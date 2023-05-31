Local kindness

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, my three sisters and I were travelling through Fort Frances to Winnipeg with a stop in Emo to place flowers on our parents’ graves.

My car was not running right so I stopped at the Chevrolet/GM dealership to see if someone could look at it. I was told that since it was not their car brand, I should try Pro Auto at 300 Pit Road #2.

We managed to get that far and Steve looked at my car and suggested that if I had warranty I should call the dealership in Thunder Bay to arrange towing of the car because it was probably not going to be able to be driven away. Steve called a car rental company to check if they had a car for us to continue our travels.

When the tow truck arrived, the young man (sorry I didn’t get your name) who worked there helped us unload all our luggage from the car and put it in their waiting room/reception area. Steve drove my sister to the car rental agency to pick up a car and when she returned the young man and Corey helped us load everything into the rental car.

We were offered water, coffee, juice, a comfortable space to sit inside. Dale (another employee) and his mother even tried to help us with transportation plans for Sunday on our return trip from Winnipeg to get back to Thunder Bay when there were no rental vehicles available.

These people were a great help to us to get through a difficult situation and did it all through the goodness of their heart, at no charge for their assistance. We really appreciated all their assistance and feel we were very fortunate to have been sent to their business to get help with our mechanical problems. Everyone was so helpful.

We have all arrived home to Nipigon, Terrace Bay and Sault Ste Marie but will always remember the kindness shown to us by the people at Pro Auto.

Thanks again for all your help.

– Beverly Martin