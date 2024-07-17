Letter to the Editor

The following is an excerpt from a letter written by MP Marcus Powlowski, dated July 15, 2024

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, P.C., M.P.

Minister Public Safety

The Honourable Minster Jean-Yves Duclos P.C., M.P.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Honourable Graydon Smith

Ontario Minister of Natural Resources

Ms. Erin O’Gorman

President, Canada Border Services Agency

Dear Ministers and President,

Last Wednesday I returned from a visit to Fort Frances, Ontario and Atikokan, Ontario. The purpose of the trip was to talk to people in these communities about issues that concern them. I will touch upon these issues, however, the purpose of this letter is also to talk about how something has gone fundamentally wrong with the democratic process in Canada.

The big issue I went out there to discuss was Americans fishing in Canadian waters. In the Rainy Lake and Lake of the Woods area this has been a problem for many years, however, local people feel it is getting worse. The reality is that existing rules which relate to the use of these shared waterways, which are based on the Boundary Waters Agreement of 1908, are the product of a very different era and need to be updated in light of technological changes that have taken place in the intervening years.

The Boundary Water’s Agreement basically ensures that Canadians and Americans shall equally share the economic benefit of these shared waterways. Back in 1908 the populations of both countries were however much smaller, and without GPS systems and other modern technologies, many fewer American anglers were willing to venture far into the labyrinth of islands and inlets in the northern parts of either Lake of the Woods or Rainy Lake. In addition, boats had smaller engines, so transportation was slower. Because of these factors many Americans in the past chose to stay in Canadian fishing camps. As a result, Canada has historically economically benefitted from the many good Americans who come up here to stay in our fishing lodges.

These days with GPS, bigger boat engines, and a seeming disinterest on the Canadian side in enforcing the existing laws pertaining to Americans fishing on our side of the border, many Americans prefer to stay on the American side while at the same time fishing in our waters. As a result, we are increasingly seeing our resources (including our fish) being taken by Americans with very little economic benefit to Canadians.

An aggravating factor for us Canadians, when discussing the existing laws regarding fishing is that the rules are based on both Canadians and Americans benefitting equally from such rules. The rules are based on “reciprocity”. Clearly however, reciprocity is a fiction. Canadians rarely, if ever, go over to the American side to fish. Furthermore, whereas it seems easy for American guides to get work permits in Canada, numerous Canadian guides have told us that it is exceedingly difficult, or impossible, for Canadians to get work permits in order to guide on the American side of the border.

Clearly with respect to fishing on Rainy Lake and Lake of the Woods we have a problem. My office has been working on this for a while. Without going into the details let me say I think there are some things we can, and ought to do, in order to address the issue.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Marcus Powlowski,

Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Rainy River