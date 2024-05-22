Letter to the editor

Dear editor,

Jeers to the even and odd side parking, which typically was for snow removal days.Seeing none in summer, I suggest remove those offending signs in summer.

Nelson Street has no parking on south side on even days. There are no houses from the Senior Centre way past Columbus Place and it’s very cramped parking in the Seniors Centre. The key word here is senior, many with mobility issues! Possibly consider using the large empty space for additional parking south of the Centre in the future. Meanwhile, remove the “No Parking” signs on the south side of Nelson. The beautiful expansion is drawing many more seniors, and that is a good thing, and most drive!

Parking could be allowed on the north side of Nelson on odd days with a two-hour limit or other ideas or none at all.

The Seniors Centre and Columbus Place is not a residential area so like Scott Street, must be open to parking.

Bill Morrison