Letter to the Editor

I understand the frustration and anger expressed by Mr. Cumming toward Donald Trump. (Editorial, March 19). Certainly everyone is free to express their own opinions. However, to draw a correlation between the U.S. and North Korea is unfortunate. North Korea is known as the Hermit Kingdom because little is known of the life of the average citizen there. We are told and shown only what the government wants us to see. North Korea also ranks #1 in the persecution of Christian believers. Becoming a believer in North Korea is like inviting the death sentence. The same holds true for those who disagree with the government.

Here in North America we are thankful to live in a land of freedom and cannot imagine living under oppressive regimes. We live in a land of plenty, while millions in Africa are facing starvation because of drought conditions. We live in a land of peace, not like many in the Middle East who daily suffer the effects of war and violence. We have so much to be thankful for; peace, plenty of life’s daily necessities, freedom of expression, freedom of worship, and freedom to democratically elect our leaders. But we also recognize how quickly our freedoms can be threatened as we saw in the Freedom Convoy. Many people in the world would gladly trade places with us. May we truly have a thankful heart.

E.B. Gerber