Letter to the Editor

To the editor,



With the upcoming Federal election later this month, we have a Conservative politician wanting to lead Canada down the same path that the 47th president Donald Trump (guilty of 34 felony charges) is taking the United States.

Let’s start with the illegal blockage at the Coutts Border Crossing in Alberta. Did you realize that $48 million in trade was lost each day the blockage lasted and you and your friend Donald, praised the perpetrators for doing this. That showed a great way to unite the country didn’t it Pierre Poilievre? But it wasn’t what the vast majority of Canadians wanted, however, you were hand in hand with your felon buddy Donald as he praised the blockage and truck convoy as you did. The only difference was you bought them coffee when they were illegally parked in Ottawa and he didn’t. And let’s not forget, part of the blockage was to protest the Covid-19 mandates. You introduced a Private Members Bill C-278 to ban Covid-19 mandates which was defeated 114-205. But let’s say you had succeeded. Canada has roughly 1/10 the population of the United States. Approximately 1.2 million people died from Covid-19 in the United States and 42 thousand passed away in Canada. Had you succeeded in your Private Members Bill, 120,000 Canadians could have died. So, under your leadership, we could have lost approximately 80 thousand more Canadians. Doesn’t sound like a great leader or someone who is concerned about the health of Canadians.

Let’s talk about your plans to cut funding for the CBC. Maria Philippe Bouchard appeared before the House of Commons heritage committee on November 27, 2024, and stated you, Pierre Poilievre, would defund the CBC which would cripple both the English and French services. Why are you not speaking up more about this as you cross the country so the voting public will have a better idea of how you are going to make Canada a better place to live? After all, you are using both services to spread your political message.

Why are you shutting off access for the media to accompany you on your plane? Are your handlers keeping you from blurting out something that would show the true Pierre? What are you hiding from? You had talked about a transparent campaign. What happened?

If defunding the CBC, permitting thousands more people to die from Covid-19 and praising the blockage and truck convoy in Ottawa is your idea of making Canada great, that sure doesn’t sound like the kind of Canada I or millions of other voters want.

Your past actions speak much louder then your words Pierre. We have a great united Canada and don’t need you or your friend Donald, to change our democratic system of government. Voters beware.

I am not affiliated with any political party but concerned about the future of this great country.



Respectfully,



Randy Wilde