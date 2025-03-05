Letter to the Editor

This is an open letter to the Town of Fort Frances, the people of the Rainy River District and the Fort Frances Legion.

A large group of residents in the Rainy River District contributed to the purchase of flags commemorating our family members for their contributions in the armed services. This was a great idea for Remembrance Day commemoration.

But our country is being attacked and I can think of no greater commemoration of our forefathers and mothers in the armed services than to resurrect these flags again on April 1.

Even from their graves, our past family members are fighting for our country, Canada.

I hope that the entire district is in favour of this action.

Sincerely,

– Ken Basaraba