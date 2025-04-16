With all that is going on in the world today and in our own nation of Canada, it would be easy to fall into a mindset of anxiety or even depression. In the Gospel of Matthew 24:6-8, Jesus is telling his disciples what will happen in the end times. “You will hear of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed, such things mus happen but the end is till to come. Nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginnings of birth pains.” All of these predictions are happening the world today and we cannot ignore them, but there is a hope contained in the Holy Bible. God’s word is rock solid and has been a source of peace, comfort, and hope for 2,000 years for all who trust in His word. We are approaching the time of year, Easter, Sunday Apr. 20. when we acknowledge the death and resurrection of Jesus at Calvary’s cross. But Jesus’ ministry did not end at his resurrection and ascension. He is now seated at the right hand of God the Father interceding for al who have received him as Lord and Saviour. Romans 8:34-35 “It is Christ who died and furthermore is alos risen and seated at the right hand of God who also makes intercession for us.” Knowing Jesus as our Lord and Saviour and intercessor and God as our heavenly Father is essential to a life of peace, joy, and contentment. Do not let society dictate to you wha tthey consider to be right or wrong because as we look to the past, those rights or wrongs change from generation to generation.

As I have written before, God has created us with a fee will, the will to choose how we will live our lives. Choose the way of the Bible and what it teaches, and you will find the peace, and joy, and strength to live out your life in success. The way to salvation is found in the New Testament in Romans 10:9-10 “that if you confess with your mouth, Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart you will believe and are justified and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved.” In the New Testament in the Gospel of John 14:27 Jesus said, “My peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you, let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” God loves every one of us with an everlasting love and he changes not. Remember you have an intercessor in heaven who is waiting to intercede for you. Make the right choice.

Mike Andrusco

New Beginnings Fellowship Church