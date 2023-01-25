Dumpster not public property

Dear editor,

The Family Centre relies entirely on volunteers and donations to help the needy in our community. On top of that they pay rent to the volunteer bureau for the space they occupy as a drop in centre, food bank and clothing bank. The volunteer bureau supplies a garbage dumpster for their use as they do not qualify for town pickup. Certain people in the area think this is a community dumpster and fill it with personnel garbage making it difficult for the centre to dump its own garbage. Our security cameras have caught a number of different vehicles doing this, with some licence plates clearly visible. Rather than name names and embarrass upstanding community members we would like to invite them to take advantage of a free meal at the centre a couple of times a month so that with their savings they can afford to buy bag tags.

Bill Michl

President Volunteer Bureau