Dear editor,

The G7 leaders – from USA, Germany, Japan, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Canada – will meet in Puglia, Italy, from June 13 to 15.

By then, newspapers and media analysts will most likely again tell us they might not all get along on some major issues during this summit, among other things on the fight against climate change and ongoing conflicts.

But please… don’t worry! They will all agree as thick as thieves, you can be sure in advance, on everything that really matters:

– letting the destiny of our world in the hands of rich people, banks and big corporations;

– for the benefit of these, despoiling poor countries with a sophisticated set of economic, political and military measures to subdue them, stop their march towards democracy and justice and reduce their populations to poverty an obedience;

– maintaining democracy in its embryonic state in rich countries and doing everything to stop it in the poorest ones, by private control of information and entertainment in the rich ones, by force and intimidation in the poorest ones;

– and at all cost, preventing the sharing of powers that would lead to real democracy – that is direct democracy – and thus to equality and justice.

I can already hear someone asking: “But what can we do?” Well, we can start by the beginning! We can start talking with our friends and colleagues about things that matter for us: justice, fairness, environment, democracy and equality. Questioning our world is certainly the first step and a huge step toward a better world.

Bruno Marquis

Gatineau QC