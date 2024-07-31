Cross border fishing poses concerns

Dear editor,

In an extension to the article concerning American Guides fishing on the Canadian side of the border I pose this concern. Why are the participants in the International Falls Bass Tournament allowed to fish on the Canadian side of the border. Although legal they are permitted to catch, transfer and bring these fish to the weigh in tent. No one can argue that the survival of these fish is questionable at best. All at no benefit to Canada what so ever. The few people that are trying to address these concerns need support from us. This is a problem that has been spiraling out of control for some time and needs to be addressed.

Bill Krag