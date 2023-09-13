Clinical concerns

Dear editor,

I have been hearing many different rumours over the last 10 years about the Fort Frances Clinic. Just recently I have heard that the doctors will be moving into a wellness centre to be built on the BMI site that is being developed.

These are my questions and I am sure I am not the only one wondering…

Are we ever going to get a new medical building?

Is the beautiful library going to be renovated for someone in the medical field?

Is someone not approaching the MPP (Greg Rickford) or MP (Dr. Marcus Powlowski- a working doctor) and working with them to apply for grants?

I look forward to being enlightened, perhaps in this very paper!

Cynthia Woodland