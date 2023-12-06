Cheers of joy and thanks for re-opened Hwy 602 bridge

Dear editor,

Today, December 1, was the very first time that we, living on Hwy 602 (or the River Road) were able to use “our road” to drive to town again.

Just wanted to say a big Thank You to all the construction folks involved in removing the old bridge that was constantly moving. I think we are quite fortunate also to our governments in doing their jobs well.

Thanks also quite openly to our Lord Jesus Christ for coming to this planet Earth many years ago, to give His life “a ransom for us all.” (1Timothy 2)

Joy to the world, the Lord is come!

Mark Gerber