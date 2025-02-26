In the 80’s soon after the amalgamation at a board meeting, a Emo member over heard a discussion how Fort Frances could benefit if Emo could be shut down.

By 2000 Emo Health Care Centre was stripped of our two O R’s, our Maternity Ward, our Emergency, lab, x ray and most recently much of our ambulance service.

Now we are left with 12 Long Term Care Beds, 2 Acute Care Beds and 1 Palliative Care Bed in the centre of the district were the mine, 2 mills, several large contractors, businesses, 6-7 schools, logging and a huge agriculture community, far exceed the rate of employment east of Devlin & LaVallee.

Because of the overwhelming support shown to our health care team we are encouraged to provide care close to home despite the little corporate support.

Our 2 offices with 3 desks, are often dark and empty, though we are inundated with tons of memos for the never ending policies and procedures that require a small army to maintain and could easily have kept the paper mill in business.

Thank-you family, friends and neighbours for your generous gifts in words, monitory funds and the many worthy donation given to our now Defunct loan cupboard. Yes your well maintained wheel chairs, walkers, etc. etc. are now considered a hazard and a legal liability and may soon be dismantled and trashed. Though not once posed a threat during my 57 years of service.

Now wheelchairs are no longer for use in care, or in the community unless you supply your own. An inconvenience and costly for those requiring these aids for a short term duration.

And now the Quiet Room at the Emo Health Centre, furnished by a community supporter, a private space for families sitting with a loved one or grieving the loss of a spouse or parent has been annexed to make room for yet another office.

The motto should read CARE CLOSED TO HOME.

– Helen Cates