Bravo to Muskie Music

Dear editor,

Cheers to the Fort Frances Muskies Musical Revue Cast and crew for another energizing and engaging three days of performance.

Special mention goes out to the very appreciative student body who attended the abridged version of the Revue on Friday afternoon. Their very enthusiastic support and thunderous applause for the inspiring performances of their peers was most encouraging to witness. Fort High really has “Something to Sing About.”

The energy on stage was palpable. It was obvious that the performers themselves were having a great time. We, the audience, absorbed their energy and left the auditorium with a renewed appreciation for the youth of out school community and grateful for the dedication of the adults who give freely of their time to support these endeavours. (The exceptional musicality of the “pit band” was instrumental in the overall success of the Revue itself.)

Diana Maraj