An open letter from Riverside Foundation for Health Care to Ontario Minister of Health Sylvia Jones

To: The Honorable Sylvia Jones,

Subject: Request for Transparency Regarding the Dismantling of the Riverside Foundation for Health Care

We are writing this open letter on behalf of concerned members of our community to express our deep concern and confusion regarding Riverside Heath Care’s (“Riverside”) sudden and unexplained termination of its relationship with the Riverside Foundation for Health Care (the “Foundation””).

For decades, the Foundation has played a vital role in supporting patient care, raising critical funds, and engaging the community in improving healthcare services. It has served not only as a financial pillar but as a symbol of local involvement and trust in our healthcare system.

Since it’s inception in 1997, the Foundation has raised over $3.7 million dollars through special events and has raised over $11.5 million dollars in donations from the public and estate bequests.

On March 3, 2025, the Foundation received a letter from the Riverside Health Care Board of Directors stating that, effective immediately, it was no longer authorized to fundraise on Riverside’ behalf. The letter also revoked the Foundation’s license to use Riverside’s name, logos or trademarks, and prohibited any further association with them.

In their letter, Riverside claimed the reason for terminating this relationship was the Foundation’s refusal to sign a Relationship Agreement (“Agreement) that it had presented them late last year.

The Agreement was drafted exclusively by Riverside’s legal team, without input from the Foundation. It required the Foundation to relinquish control over key functions, including the hiring and management of Foundation staff, the planning of fundraising activities, and the setting of fundraising goals to Riverside. Additionally, the Agreement ended all financial and administrative support previously provided to the Foundation by Riverside that had historically enabled the Foundation to operate.

Logically, one would ask: Why would Riverside provide the Foundation with this ultimatum? And why would they withdraw their support for an organization that has been so effective fundraising on their behalf?

Hospital foundations exist to ensure financial transparency, enhance donor confidence, and maintain a clear distinction between government-funded operational budgets and donor-contributed funds intended for enhanced health care initiatives. Maintaining separation between general budgeted operating expenses, which are provided by the provincial government with taxpayer dollars, and donated funds which are intended by donors to be used for added special goals and community healthcare improvements is not only standard practice – it is best practice.

To see the Foundation’s relationship with Riverside terminated without prior notice, public consultation, or a formal explanation has raised serious questions about transparency, accountability, and the direction of healthcare governance in our region. As taxpayers and community members who have donated time, resources, and funds to this foundation, we are seeking answers.

The Foundation has contacted Riverside through their legal counsel – they have provided no rationale for their decision.

Members of the public have contacted the Riverside CEO and Board of Directors to request answers through letters, telephone calls, and commentary in the local newspaper – these calls for answers have too gone unanswered.

The Foundation has also sought the assistance of Ontario Health to obtain answers from Riverside – again, they were provided none.

Therefore, we respectfully request that your office provide clarity on the following:

﻿﻿﻿1. Why was Riverside’s relationship with the Foundation terminated?

﻿﻿﻿2. Who authorized this decision, and what process was followed?

﻿﻿﻿3. What will happen to the Foundation’s existing funds and ongoing commitments?

﻿﻿﻿4. How does the Ministry plan to ensure continued financial transparency, accountability, and continued community engagement in the absence of the Foundation?

We urge the Ministry to provide clarity on this matter at the earliest opportunity. A lack of communication erodes public trust – something no health system can afford.

Thank you for your attention to this important issue. We look forward to a prompt and transparent response.

Sincerely,

Tyler Cousineau,

Chair of the Riverside Foundation for Health Care

Shanda DeGagne-Begin,

Vice-Chair of the Riverside Foundation for Health Care

Paul Brunetta

Past Chair of the Riverside Foundation for Health Care

On behalf of the Board of the Riverside Foundation for Health Care and concerned community members