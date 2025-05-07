Americans for Canada

Years ago I had the pleasure of coming to work at the mills in Fort Frances and International Falls. I met some terrific people and loved every minute of the trips to work there. I want Canadians to know that we love our Canadian neighbors and respect everything you believe in. The majority of Americans do not support Mr. Trump’s wish to annex Canada or put in place tariffs that we ourselves do NOT support. He has destroyed our retirements and opened doors that were secure and no longer are. We are protesting in rallies and expressing our displeasure with this man and his administrations. The polls taken here indicate all of the above so please accept my personal apology for what is happening.
Lorraine Kelly