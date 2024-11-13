Your say: Your write-in answers to our last poll

Politics are completely controlled by the top one per cent of earners in the world to control and enslave the majority to earn them more and more money. Corruption at its finest!

America has a New President, a very, very, very nice guy a simple fellow with a very keen eye. Looking for money, power and ladies fair, this man will show the world who he really is, as a wave of revenge will flow so very deep, if you challenged him in the election you better watch out. America has a convicted criminal as President dear, who treats women like pieces of meat and tacos too. He maybe disrespectful, hate filled in fact, believing migrants place will always be at the floor matt. Donald Trump exemplifies another great man, from Chicago way as a happen stance. A master of criminality and a swift gun like stance, Donald Trump is Al Capone reincarnated my friend. Murder Incorporated, gun running too, making illegal hooch for the American thirst. The President’s friends are all in a line, waiting for a return upon their donated money and time. An economy opens up to the haphazard treatment of pure Capitalism, as oil filled lakes, oceans and pollution will be seen. no matter as long as these billionaires keep the donations coming, and the many criminal charges against his excellency are swept away.

It’s great for the world. Time to settle things down Brevard he doesn’t cater to the large world he’s that leads to war. (sic)

The country and honestly, the world, are doomed. Not because a heterosexual white man is the president but because of who he is, what he’s done, and what he will do. As of November 5th 2024, there has been a spike in calls to multiple LGBTQ+ helplines in America. There are children hurting themselves out of fear of this man. Donald Trump should stay with the other crimes against humanity – in history.

Editor’s note: If you, or anyone you know is struggling with mental health for any reason, there are resources available. Canada’s Suicide Crisis Helpline is 9-8-8. The Kids Help Phone number is 1-800-668-6868, or text 686868. The local CMHA office can be reached at (807) 274-2347.