Write-in responses

Here’s what our write-in respondents said about our last poll topic:

No. I published my Interpersonal Communication videos on TikTok and I flunked out but it had a positive impact on the community.

No. What has harmed these kids is the political agenda pushed on them by teachers. It’s up to the parents to teach their children about the world. It’s up to the teacher to teach them their abc and 123 and that’s it.

I do agree that it has had a negative effect, however the lawsuit is frivolous and should not be entertained. Who let the kids use these social media sites? Who didn’t enforce stricter regulations? So we have parents and government to blame. Not to mention all the teaching staff that also use them and think of students as “their kids”.

It’s not the platform’s fault the children are using it at school. They shouldn’t be sued.