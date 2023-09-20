Halloween is almost here, and with it, will come a small army of ghosts and goblins, on the hunt for candy and treats.

But after the sugar coma passes, there are some ghosts who remain…

This fall, we’d like to hear your spooky stories and scary tales. Do you suspect a home or building in the District has a paranormal presence? Have you seen or heard something that’s given you a fright? Are there buildings you’ve heard stories about?

Tell us your ghost stories from the Rainy River district, and they may be featured in a future edition.

Send us an e-mail at tips@fortfrances.com, or give reporter Ken Kellar a call at 807-274-5373.